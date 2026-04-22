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Fill front-line roles faster. Eliminate short staffing.

Stay ahead of turnover with in-store applications, a ready-to-go candidate pipeline, and automatic screening built for Canadian hourly teams.

Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Recruitment software built for hourly, shift-based teams

Canadian operators running hourly workforces can't afford long hiring cycles or empty shifts. Workforce.com gives managers and HR teams one place to post roles, collect applications, qualify candidates, and push accepted hires into onboarding, without juggling separate tools or re-keying data.

Our APPROACH

Get more applicants

Place QR codes at your front counter, on break room posters, or across your social channels so local candidates can apply from their phone in seconds. Every location can source talent in its own neighbourhood without waiting on head office to run the posting.

Our APPROACH

Speed up the hiring process

Collect candidate availability and qualify them against role requirements inside the application itself. You stop burning interview time on people who can't work the hours you actually need filled or don't meet the basics for the role.

Our APPROACH

Get new hires working right away

Accepted applicants flow straight into onboarding, where they complete personal details, TD1 forms, direct deposit information, and sign contracts from their phone. New hires can be scheduling-ready in minutes, not days.

Our APPROACH

Keep a pipeline of previous candidates ready to go

Store every past applicant in a searchable talent pool with their contact details, availability, and role interests. When a shift opens up, notify qualified candidates instantly instead of starting every hiring round from scratch.

Our APPROACH

Find and fix hiring bottlenecks

Track recruitment metrics by team, role, and location to spot where hiring is slipping. HR and ops can see which postings attract the most applicants, where offers stall, and which provinces or sites need more recruiting support.

What's included

Everything you need to post roles, screen applicants, and move hires straight into onboarding.

Book a demo
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

Waiting to buy, partner, join the team or learn more?

Get in touch with our team.

See Workforce.com