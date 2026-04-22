Fill front-line roles faster. Eliminate short staffing.
Stay ahead of turnover with in-store applications, a ready-to-go candidate pipeline, and automatic screening built for Canadian hourly teams.
Recruitment software built for hourly, shift-based teams
Canadian operators running hourly workforces can't afford long hiring cycles or empty shifts. Workforce.com gives managers and HR teams one place to post roles, collect applications, qualify candidates, and push accepted hires into onboarding, without juggling separate tools or re-keying data.
Get more applicants
Place QR codes at your front counter, on break room posters, or across your social channels so local candidates can apply from their phone in seconds. Every location can source talent in its own neighbourhood without waiting on head office to run the posting.
Speed up the hiring process
Collect candidate availability and qualify them against role requirements inside the application itself. You stop burning interview time on people who can't work the hours you actually need filled or don't meet the basics for the role.
Get new hires working right away
Accepted applicants flow straight into onboarding, where they complete personal details, TD1 forms, direct deposit information, and sign contracts from their phone. New hires can be scheduling-ready in minutes, not days.
Keep a pipeline of previous candidates ready to go
Store every past applicant in a searchable talent pool with their contact details, availability, and role interests. When a shift opens up, notify qualified candidates instantly instead of starting every hiring round from scratch.
Find and fix hiring bottlenecks
Track recruitment metrics by team, role, and location to spot where hiring is slipping. HR and ops can see which postings attract the most applicants, where offers stall, and which provinces or sites need more recruiting support.
What's included
Everything you need to post roles, screen applicants, and move hires straight into onboarding.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour