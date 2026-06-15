Yes. CPP and EI are calculated automatically on every pay run, covering both the employee and employer portions. Workforce.com applies current CRA rates and adjusts when rates change annually, so you are never manually updating deduction tables or checking whether your calculations reflect the latest CRA rules.

Federal and provincial income tax is also calculated automatically based on each employee's TD1 elections and province of employment.

For employers with staff across multiple provinces, deductions are calculated province by province based on where each employee works - so an employee splitting time between Ontario and Alberta is handled correctly in each province without any manual adjustments.