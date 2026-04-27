Overtime Laws in Canada by Province (2026)

This guide is for restaurant operators, retail chain managers, care home administrators, and franchise owners running shift-based staff in Canada. Overtime mistakes are among the most expensive payroll errors a Canadian operator can make: employment standards officers can order back-pay going back 24 months once a complaint is filed, and a single miscoded threshold applied across a full roster compounds quickly. The sections below cover the thresholds, rates, exemptions, and banking rules for every Canadian jurisdiction, plus a master comparison table, worked calculation examples, and answers to the questions operators ask most often.

Federal overtime rules in Canada (Canada Labour Code)

Federally regulated employees must be paid overtime at 1.5 times their regular rate for all hours worked beyond 40 hours in a week, under the Canada Labour Code, Part III.

Federal jurisdiction covers banks, interprovincial trucking and rail, telecommunications, broadcasting, airlines and airports, marine shipping, federal Crown corporations, and First Nations band councils. Almost every restaurant, retail chain, care home, and franchise operator in Canada is provincially regulated, not federally regulated, but interprovincial couriers and transport operators are a common exception that trips up operators.

Federally regulated employers may offer banked overtime (time off in lieu) at 1.5 hours for every overtime hour worked, provided there is a written agreement and the time is used within three months (or longer if extended by agreement). Averaging agreements are also permitted and allow hours to be averaged over 2 to 4 weeks, subject to Labour Program rules.

Overtime pay in Ontario

Ontario requires overtime pay at 1.5 times the regular rate for all hours worked beyond 44 in a work week, under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA).

Ontario has no daily overtime trigger. The calculation is purely weekly. A server at a Toronto restaurant working four 12-hour shifts (48 hours) in one week is owed 4 hours of overtime pay, not 16 hours, because none of the individual shifts passes a daily threshold and only 4 hours exceed the weekly 44-hour cap.

Common ESA overtime exemptions include managers and supervisors whose work is primarily managerial, IT professionals (defined narrowly in O. Reg. 285/01), regulated professionals (lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, dentists, physicians, pharmacists, surveyors, and veterinarians), taxicab drivers, and certain highway transport workers. Averaging agreements are allowed with written employee consent and, for agreements covering more than two weeks, approval from the Director of Employment Standards.

Overtime banking is permitted at 1.5 hours of paid time off for every overtime hour worked, with a written agreement and use within three months (or up to 12 months with employee consent).

Overtime pay in British Columbia

British Columbia requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular rate after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, and double time after 12 hours in a day, under the Employment Standards Act.

BC is the only Canadian jurisdiction that mandates double time. If both daily and weekly overtime apply in the same week, the employer pays whichever calculation produces the higher total, not both. Hours already paid at overtime rates under the daily calculation do not count toward the 40-hour weekly trigger.

A retail store assistant in Vancouver who works 13 hours on Monday would receive 8 hours at the regular rate, 4 hours at 1.5 times, and 1 hour at double time for that day alone. Averaging agreements are permitted in writing and can average hours over periods of 1 to 4 weeks. Exemptions include managers, certain commission salespeople, farm workers, and specific transportation roles.

Overtime pay in Alberta

Alberta requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular rate for hours worked over 8 in a day or 44 in a week, whichever calculation produces the greater number of overtime hours, under the Employment Standards Code.

The "whichever is greater" rule is important. An Alberta employer does not add daily and weekly overtime together; they calculate both and pay the higher number. A care home PSW working five 10-hour shifts in a week (50 hours) has 10 hours of daily overtime (2 hours over 8 per shift, across 5 shifts) and 6 hours of weekly overtime (50 minus 44). The employer pays 10 hours at 1.5 times the regular rate.

Alberta allows overtime agreements under which banked time off is given at 1 hour for every overtime hour worked (not 1.5), which is unusual in Canada and is one of the most misunderstood provisions for operators who have previously run payroll in another province. Time must be taken within 6 months of being earned. Common exemptions include managers, salespeople paid by commission outside a place of business, professionals, and certain farm workers.

Overtime pay in Quebec

Quebec requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular hourly wage for all hours worked beyond 40 hours per week, under the Act respecting labour standards.

Quebec has no daily overtime threshold. Overtime may be replaced with paid time off (leave) equal to the overtime hours multiplied by 1.5, provided the employer and employee both agree in writing. Banked leave must be taken within 12 months or paid out at the overtime rate in effect when it was earned.

The 40-hour workweek is the standard, but some sectors set different "standard workweeks" in regulations (for example, certain live-in caregivers, sawmill workers in remote camps, and specific agricultural operations). Exemptions include senior managers, students in certain vocational programs, and people whose work is performed exclusively outside the establishment with hours that cannot be monitored.

Overtime pay in Manitoba

Manitoba requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular rate after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, under the Employment Standards Code.

Manitoba's standard workweek is 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week. Overtime is triggered by exceeding either threshold (without double counting). Exemptions include managers, certain professionals, salespeople paid primarily by commission, and domestic workers in a private home. Manitoba allows time banking at 1.5 hours off per overtime hour worked, with time used within 3 months unless extended by written agreement up to 6 months.

A franchise manager running a Winnipeg quick-service restaurant with a cook scheduled for 9 hours Monday to Friday (45 total) owes 5 hours of overtime based on the daily rule and 5 hours based on the weekly rule. The employer pays 5 hours of overtime, not 10.

Overtime pay in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular wage after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, under the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

Modified work arrangements can shift the daily threshold to 10 hours (for a 4-day, 10-hour compressed week) or 12 hours (for certain 12-hour shift patterns), provided the employer has an approved averaging or modified arrangement registered with the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety. Overtime still applies once weekly hours exceed the modified threshold.

Exemptions include managers, certain professionals, truck drivers on specific routes, and farm workers outside specific agricultural operations. Time banking at 1.5 hours off per overtime hour is permitted with written agreement.

Overtime pay in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia requires overtime at 1.5 times the minimum wage for all hours worked beyond 48 hours in a week, under the Labour Standards Code.

The use of the minimum wage (rather than the employee's regular wage) as the base for the overtime rate is unusual. With the provincial minimum wage at $15.70 per hour (effective April 1, 2025, with a scheduled adjustment on April 1, 2026), the statutory overtime rate in Nova Scotia is $23.55 per hour, regardless of what the employee normally earns. Many Nova Scotia employers pay 1.5 times the regular wage as a policy, but the minimum legal obligation is 1.5 times minimum wage.

There is no daily overtime trigger in Nova Scotia. Exemptions include farm labourers, real estate salespeople, commission salespeople, professionals, and managers. Specific industries such as construction, oil and gas, and trucking have separate overtime rules under industry-specific regulations.

Overtime pay in New Brunswick

New Brunswick requires overtime at 1.5 times the minimum wage for all hours worked beyond 44 hours in a week, under the Employment Standards Act.

Like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ties overtime to minimum wage, not to the employee's regular rate. With the provincial minimum wage at $15.65 per hour (effective April 1, 2025, with an increase scheduled for April 1, 2026), the statutory overtime rate is $23.48 per hour.

There is no daily overtime trigger. Exemptions include managers, professionals, farm labourers, fishers, and certain domestic workers. Overtime banking is not prohibited but also not specifically provided for in the legislation, so banking arrangements must be negotiated individually and documented carefully.

Overtime pay in Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador requires overtime at 1.5 times the minimum wage for all hours worked beyond 40 hours in a week, under the Labour Standards Act.

Newfoundland and Labrador sets the lowest general weekly threshold among the Atlantic provinces. As with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the rate is based on minimum wage, not regular wage. With the provincial minimum wage at $16.00 per hour (effective April 1, 2025, scheduled to increase April 1, 2026), the statutory overtime rate is $24.00 per hour.

No daily trigger applies. Exemptions include managers, professionals, farm workers, and domestic workers in private homes. Industry-specific overtime rules apply for certain occupations such as security guards and hospital workers.

Overtime pay in Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular wage for all hours worked beyond 48 hours in a week, under the Employment Standards Act.

PEI shares the 48-hour weekly threshold with Nova Scotia but differs in that overtime is calculated on the employee's regular wage, not minimum wage. No daily trigger applies. Exemptions include farm workers, real estate agents, managers, and commission salespeople.

A care home in Charlottetown that schedules a personal support worker for six 9-hour shifts (54 hours) in one week owes 6 hours of overtime at 1.5 times the PSW's regular hourly rate.

Overtime pay in Yukon

Yukon requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular wage after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, under the Employment Standards Act.

The daily and weekly structure in Yukon mirrors that of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. Yukon's minimum wage is indexed annually to the Whitehorse Consumer Price Index and adjusts every April 1, so rates in use during any calendar year typically change mid-year. Exemptions include managers, professionals, and certain transportation workers.

Overtime pay in the Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular wage after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, under the Employment Standards Act.

Overtime banking is permitted at 1.5 hours off per overtime hour with a written agreement. Time must be taken within 3 months unless extended. Common exemptions include managers, certain farm workers, and professionals.

Overtime pay in Nunavut

Nunavut requires overtime at 1.5 times the regular wage after 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week, under the Labour Standards Act.

Nunavut's rules closely track those of the Northwest Territories. The territory has the highest general minimum wage in Canada at $19.00 per hour (effective January 1, 2024), which makes the base overtime rate correspondingly higher. Exemptions include managers, professionals, and certain seasonal workers.

Master comparison: overtime pay thresholds and rates across Canada

The table below summarises the daily threshold, weekly threshold, overtime rate, and governing legislation for every Canadian jurisdiction. Province names link to the relevant government employment standards page.

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Jurisdiction Daily threshold Weekly threshold Rate Legislation Federal None 40 hours 1.5× regular Canada Labour Code Ontario None 44 hours 1.5× regular Employment Standards Act, 2000 British Columbia 8 hrs (1.5×); 12 hrs (2×) 40 hours 1.5× regular; 2× after 12/day Employment Standards Act Alberta 8 hours 44 hours 1.5× regular (greater of daily or weekly) Employment Standards Code Quebec None 40 hours 1.5× regular Act respecting labour standards Manitoba 8 hours 40 hours 1.5× regular Employment Standards Code Saskatchewan 8 hours 40 hours 1.5× regular Saskatchewan Employment Act Nova Scotia None 48 hours 1.5× minimum wage Labour Standards Code New Brunswick None 44 hours 1.5× minimum wage Employment Standards Act Newfoundland and Labrador None 40 hours 1.5× minimum wage Labour Standards Act Prince Edward Island None 48 hours 1.5× regular Employment Standards Act Yukon 8 hours 40 hours 1.5× regular Employment Standards Act Northwest Territories 8 hours 40 hours 1.5× regular Employment Standards Act Nunavut 8 hours 40 hours 1.5× regular Labour Standards Act

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Overtime exemptions in Canada: who does not qualify

Most Canadian jurisdictions exempt specific occupations and roles from overtime pay, even when hours exceed the statutory threshold. The exemption list differs in every province, but five categories appear in most legislation.

Managers and supervisors are generally exempt when their primary duty is management, not when they simply have "manager" in their title. Courts regularly order back pay for misclassified assistant managers and shift supervisors whose actual duties are mostly hands-on production work. Regulated professionals (lawyers, accountants, engineers, architects, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, surveyors) are exempt in most provinces. Commissioned salespeople whose work is performed outside a fixed place of business are exempt in most jurisdictions. Farm workers have partial or full exemptions in most provinces, though the specific rules vary (for example, primary agriculture workers in Ontario are exempt from overtime entirely, while mushroom harvesters are covered). Taxi drivers, long-haul truckers, firefighters, and ambulance workers often have industry-specific overtime rules rather than general exemption.

Salaried employees are not automatically exempt from overtime pay in Canada. Salary is a pay arrangement, not a legal category. Unless a salaried employee fits within one of the defined exemptions in provincial legislation (usually "manager" or "professional"), they are entitled to overtime when they exceed the statutory threshold, calculated against their hourly-equivalent wage. A common and costly error is assuming that paying someone $70,000 per year makes them "exempt".

Overtime banking and averaging agreements in Canada

Most Canadian jurisdictions allow overtime to be banked as paid time off rather than paid out in cash, and most also allow averaging agreements that spread hours over multiple weeks to reduce overtime liability. Both require formal written agreements and strict record-keeping.

Banked overtime (sometimes called "time off in lieu") is typically accrued at 1.5 hours of paid time off for every overtime hour worked, matching the pay rate. Alberta is the exception: its default banking rate is 1 hour of time off for every overtime hour unless the parties agree otherwise, which operators expanding out of other provinces often overlook. Most provinces require banked time to be used within 3 to 6 months, with possible extensions to 12 months.

Averaging agreements let employers calculate overtime across a multi-week cycle (typically 2 to 12 weeks), which is useful for seasonal operations, construction, healthcare shift rotations, and tourism businesses. Requirements vary: Ontario requires Director of Employment Standards approval for averaging periods over two weeks; British Columbia limits averaging to four-week cycles; Alberta allows up to 12 weeks with a registered agreement. All averaging agreements must be in writing, signed before the period begins, and kept on file.

How to calculate overtime pay in Canada: worked examples

Example 1: Ontario restaurant server (weekly threshold only)

A server in Hamilton earns $17.60 per hour (regular rate based on Ontario minimum wage effective October 1, 2025). In one work week she works:

Monday: 10 hours

Tuesday: 8 hours

Wednesday: 9 hours

Thursday: 10 hours

Friday: 8 hours

Saturday: 8 hours

Total hours: 53

Ontario threshold: 44 hours weekly. Daily does not apply.

Overtime hours: 53 minus 44 = 9 hours

Regular pay: 44 × $17.60 = $774.40Overtime pay: 9 × ($17.60 × 1.5) = 9 × $26.40 = $237.60Gross weekly pay: $1,012.00

Example 2: British Columbia retail assistant (daily and weekly)

A retail chain assistant in Kelowna earns $20.00 per hour. In one work week she works:

Monday: 13 hours

Tuesday: 10 hours

Wednesday: 8 hours

Thursday: 9 hours

Friday: 8 hours

Total hours: 48

Daily overtime calculation:

Monday 13 hours: 8 regular, 4 at 1.5×, 1 at 2×

Tuesday 10 hours: 8 regular, 2 at 1.5×

Wednesday 8 hours: 8 regular

Thursday 9 hours: 8 regular, 1 at 1.5×

Friday 8 hours: 8 regular

Regular hours (not counted as daily overtime): 40Hours at 1.5×: 7Hours at 2×: 1

Weekly check: Only non-overtime "regular" hours count toward the 40-hour weekly trigger. She has exactly 40 regular hours, so no additional weekly overtime is owed.

Regular pay: 40 × $20.00 = $800.00Time and a half: 7 × $30.00 = $210.00Double time: 1 × $40.00 = $40.00Gross weekly pay: $1,050.00

Example 3: Alberta care home PSW (greater of daily or weekly)

A PSW in Calgary earns $24.00 per hour. In one work week she works five 10-hour shifts (50 total hours).

Daily overtime: 2 hours over 8 per shift × 5 shifts = 10 overtime hoursWeekly overtime: 50 minus 44 = 6 overtime hoursAlberta rule: pay the greater, not both.

Regular pay: 40 × $24.00 = $960.00 (50 total minus 10 overtime)Overtime pay: 10 × ($24.00 × 1.5) = 10 × $36.00 = $360.00Gross weekly pay: $1,320.00

Frequently asked questions about overtime pay in Canada

What is the overtime pay rate in Canada? The general overtime rate in every Canadian jurisdiction is 1.5 times the regular wage, commonly called "time and a half". British Columbia requires an additional double-time rate (2 times the regular wage) for hours worked over 12 in a single day. Three Atlantic provinces (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador) calculate overtime as 1.5 times the minimum wage, not the employee's regular wage. Do salaried employees get overtime pay in Canada? Salaried employees in Canada are generally entitled to overtime pay unless they fall within a specific exemption in provincial employment standards legislation (most commonly the "manager" or "professional" exemption). Paying an employee a salary does not automatically make them exempt. For salaried staff who are covered, employers must calculate an hourly-equivalent rate from the salary and pay overtime on hours worked above the statutory threshold. What is the overtime threshold in Ontario? The overtime threshold in Ontario is 44 hours in a work week under the Employment Standards Act, 2000. Ontario has no daily overtime threshold, so the only trigger is weekly hours. All hours worked over 44 in a single work week must be paid at 1.5 times the employee's regular hourly rate. Is overtime calculated daily or weekly in Canada? Overtime is calculated weekly in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and federally. It is calculated on both a daily and weekly basis in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut, where exceeding either the daily 8-hour threshold or the weekly threshold (40 or 44 hours) triggers overtime. Alberta uses a "greater of" calculation, and British Columbia layers separate daily tiers on top of the weekly rule. Can overtime be banked instead of paid out in Canada? Yes, overtime banking (time off in lieu) is allowed in most Canadian provinces with a written agreement between the employer and employee. The standard accrual is 1.5 hours of paid time off for every hour of overtime worked. Alberta is the only province that defaults to a 1:1 ratio (1 hour of time off for each overtime hour) unless the parties agree to a higher rate. Banked time generally must be used within 3 to 6 months, though this can be extended by written agreement. Who is exempt from overtime pay in Canada? The most common overtime exemptions in Canadian jurisdictions are managers whose primary duty is management, regulated professionals (lawyers, accountants, engineers, architects, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, surveyors), commission salespeople who work outside a fixed place of business, primary agricultural workers, and certain transportation workers such as long-haul truck drivers and taxi drivers. Exemptions differ in every province, so employers should check the specific regulations that apply in each jurisdiction. Can employers force employees to work overtime in Canada? Employers can generally require reasonable amounts of overtime in Canada, provided the requirement does not exceed the maximum hours of work permitted in the relevant province's legislation. Maximum weekly hours are typically 48 in Ontario (with employee consent above that, up to 60), 60 in Alberta, and similar caps in other provinces. Employees can refuse overtime that exceeds these limits, and federally regulated employees have an explicit statutory right to refuse overtime for family responsibilities under the Canada Labour Code. Does Nova Scotia really pay overtime at 1.5 times minimum wage? Yes. Under the Nova Scotia Labour Standards Code, the statutory overtime rate is 1.5 times the provincial minimum wage for hours worked over 48 in a week, not 1.5 times the employee's regular wage. With minimum wage at $15.70 per hour (effective April 1, 2025), this sets the overtime rate at $23.55 per hour. Employers may choose to pay 1.5 times the regular wage as a matter of policy, and many do, but the minimum legal obligation is tied to minimum wage. The same rule applies in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Do statutory holidays count toward the overtime threshold? Statutory holidays and paid time off (vacation, sick leave) generally do not count as hours worked when calculating whether an employee has crossed the weekly overtime threshold. Only hours actually worked count. This means an employee who worked 40 hours and received 8 hours of statutory holiday pay during a week has worked 40 hours for overtime purposes, not 48. Rules can differ slightly in collective agreements and in specific industries, so check the applicable legislation and any contract terms. How far back can employees claim unpaid overtime in Canada? The recovery period for unpaid overtime is typically 2 years in most Canadian jurisdictions, calculated from the date the complaint is filed with the provincial employment standards authority. Ontario allows claims going back 2 years under the Employment Standards Act, 2000, and most other provinces apply similar limits. Federally regulated employees can claim up to 2 years of back pay. Keeping accurate time records for at least 3 to 5 years is standard practice.

Managing overtime compliance across Canadian provinces with Workforce.com

Running one set of overtime rules is already detailed; running them across provinces, with banking agreements, averaging periods, and three Atlantic provinces that use minimum wage as the overtime base, becomes unmanageable on spreadsheets. Operators with sites in more than one jurisdiction typically overpay on some shifts and underpay on others, and both create exposure.

Workforce.com applies the correct provincial overtime rules automatically for every shift, at every site, across Canada. The time and attendance product captures exact clock-in and clock-out times and flags overtime as it is earned, including British Columbia's daily double-time tier. The scheduling software warns managers before a published shift puts a staff member into daily or weekly overtime, so you can choose to approve the cost, swap the shift, or redistribute hours across the team. The payroll software applies each province's threshold and rate, handles banked-hour accruals and averaging agreements, and produces an audit trail that stands up to an employment standards investigation.

For multi-province operators (restaurant chains, franchise groups, care home networks, retail banners), the system is configured per location so a BC store follows BC rules, an Ontario store follows Ontario rules, and a Nova Scotia store calculates overtime at 1.5 times minimum wage where applicable. Book a demo to see the Canadian province rules applied to your actual roster.

For related compliance guides, see minimum wage by province Canada, statutory holiday pay Canada, and rest and break laws Canada.

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Overtime rules, minimum wages, and employment standards legislation change regularly. Always consult the employment standards authority in your province or a qualified employment lawyer to confirm the rules that apply to your specific situation.

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