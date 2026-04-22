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Auto Scheduling
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Schedules based on real-time demand.

Revenue and shift data from previous weeks automatically forecast upcoming demand so Workforce.com builds the best schedule for you.

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Auto scheduling built for hourly, shift-based teams

Manual scheduling eats hours and creates expensive mistakes: overstaffed quiet shifts, understaffed rushes, unplanned overtime, and missed compliance obligations. Workforce.com turns your sales data and historical shift patterns into accurate schedules that match demand across every location in Canada.

Our APPROACH

The best schedule, in one click

Workforce.com builds accurate demand forecasts from your business data and generates schedules that fit daily, weekly, or monthly demand. Every schedule is optimized for hourly rates, staff qualifications, and availability so the right person is scheduled at the right time.

Our APPROACH

Adjust in real time with Live Insights

See wage cost and demand on a single dashboard as the day unfolds. Managers can cut shifts short, call in extra hands, or shuffle coverage the moment sales dip or spike, keeping labour spend in line with what's actually happening on the floor.

Our APPROACH

Stay on top of labour compliance

Workforce.com applies your province's employment standards (rest breaks, overtime thresholds, minimum rest between shifts, rules for minors) automatically when building schedules, so compliant rosters come out of the box rather than needing a second review.

Our APPROACH

Manage schedules from anywhere

Managers run the entire schedule from the Workforce.com mobile app: push schedule updates to staff, approve leave requests, handle shift swaps, and message the team without needing to be at the back-office computer.

Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App
Scheduling
Labour forecasting
Communications
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Employee App

Consistent results for our customers

0
%

ROI total overall economic impact

0
%

Gain in scheduling efficiency

0
%

Decrease in customer labor costs

0
%

Increase in revenue per labour hour

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