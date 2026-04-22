Schedules based on real-time demand.
Revenue and shift data from previous weeks automatically forecast upcoming demand so Workforce.com builds the best schedule for you.
Auto scheduling built for hourly, shift-based teams
Manual scheduling eats hours and creates expensive mistakes: overstaffed quiet shifts, understaffed rushes, unplanned overtime, and missed compliance obligations. Workforce.com turns your sales data and historical shift patterns into accurate schedules that match demand across every location in Canada.
The best schedule, in one click
Workforce.com builds accurate demand forecasts from your business data and generates schedules that fit daily, weekly, or monthly demand. Every schedule is optimized for hourly rates, staff qualifications, and availability so the right person is scheduled at the right time.
Adjust in real time with Live Insights
See wage cost and demand on a single dashboard as the day unfolds. Managers can cut shifts short, call in extra hands, or shuffle coverage the moment sales dip or spike, keeping labour spend in line with what's actually happening on the floor.
Stay on top of labour compliance
Workforce.com applies your province's employment standards (rest breaks, overtime thresholds, minimum rest between shifts, rules for minors) automatically when building schedules, so compliant rosters come out of the box rather than needing a second review.
Manage schedules from anywhere
Managers run the entire schedule from the Workforce.com mobile app: push schedule updates to staff, approve leave requests, handle shift swaps, and message the team without needing to be at the back-office computer.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour