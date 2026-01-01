Forecast demand, auto-guide labour levels, track attendance, simplify HR and process pay - all in one place.
Thousands of restaurants, care homes, and franchises have switched to Workforce.com to save time scheduling, lower their labor costs, and improve employee satisfaction.
How the Winnipeg Jets manage 1,300 staff at Canada Life Centre with Workforce.com
Workforce.com's all-in-one software has everything you need to employ hourly workers in Canada. Workforce.com includes scheduling, timesheets, payroll, and HR. Workforce.com is built to help automate correct pay rates and stay compliant with provincial employment standards.
Build efficient schedules, record accurate clock-ins, and create compliant timesheets, all without the time-consuming admin.
Create pay runs straight from your timesheets, pay accurate entitlements, and file payroll remittances directly to the CRA from your Workforce.com account.
Hire and collate important staff information and get staff ready to work. Tools to manage your hourly workforce from onboarding to offboarding.
ROI total overall economic impact
Gain in scheduling efficiency
Decrease in customer labor costs
Increase in revenue per labour hour
Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.