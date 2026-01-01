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HR, Scheduling, and Payroll
for your hourly workforce

Forecast demand, auto-guide labour levels, track attendance, simplify HR and process pay - all in one place.

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HRIS
Time & Attendance
Payroll
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Leave Management
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Trusted by businesses great and small

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Patient First logo
Domino's logo
12 Oaks logo
Winnipeg Jets logo
Deloitte logo
The Amenity Collective logo
Ranch Ehrlo Society logo
Levi's logo
Accuity logo

Who uses Workforce.com?

Thousands of restaurants, care homes, and franchises have switched to Workforce.com to save time scheduling, lower their labor costs, and improve employee satisfaction.

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Dominos

Domino's lowers labour costs and increases SPLH with Workforce.com

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Ranch Ehrlo Society

Ranch Ehrlo Society: How a Saskatchewan non-profit transformed scheduling for 1,000 staff

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Winnipeg Jets

How the Winnipeg Jets manage 1,300 staff at Canada Life Centre with Workforce.com

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What is Workforce.com?

Workforce.com's all-in-one software has everything you need to employ hourly workers in Canada. Workforce.com includes scheduling, timesheets, payroll, and HR. Workforce.com is built to help automate correct pay rates and stay compliant with provincial employment standards.

Workforce Management

Build efficient schedules, record accurate clock-ins, and create compliant timesheets, all without the time-consuming admin.

Demand-based scheduling
Leave and unavailability
Provincial overtime and break compliance
Employee time clock
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Payroll

Create pay runs straight from your timesheets, pay accurate entitlements, and file payroll remittances directly to the CRA from your Workforce.com account.

Schedule automated pay changes
Store all your records in one place
Faster & more accurate payroll
Eliminate double entry across platforms
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HR

Hire and collate important staff information and get staff ready to work. Tools to manage your hourly workforce from onboarding to offboarding.

Two-way performance reviews
Streamlined hiring and onboarding
Digital training and induction tools
Customizable written warnings
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See how Workforce can help your business

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Consistent results for our customers

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ROI total overall economic impact

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Gain in scheduling efficiency

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Decrease in customer labor costs

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Increase in revenue per labour hour

"Workforce.com has unleashed our management team from their traditional manual methods — it has really given them the freedom to create a better experience for our guests."

Kristin LaCroix
Winnipeg Jets
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Consolidate systems with Workforce.com

Get rid of multiple systems and manage HR, scheduling, and payroll in one place.

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